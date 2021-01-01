About this product
Indica Hybrid. Full-Body, Calm, Soothe. Double OG is a sedating Indica-dominant cross of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG. Often reported for deep relaxation and heavy sedative properties.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects.
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270