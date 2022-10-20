Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Glazed Apricots | Indica Hybrid | [legend orange apricot x gelato]



"floral tangerine pinesol""



The tropical Glazed Apricot just dropped and it's bursting with juicy citrus terps. This batch came out fire and is perfect for any fans of Jack or Lemon cultivars. Layers of tangerines, blood orange, and apricot crash down on the pallet with notes of pine and citrus to help finish. These terps are pungent and will stain any piece it's smoked out of. This Sativa-dominant strain is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon.

