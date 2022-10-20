About this product
Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Grapples | Indica Hybrid | [grape gas x apple pie]
"purple kool-aid and cherry blossom"
We’re excited to share some Compound Genetics varietals with the people. Grapples is a cross between Grape Gas and Apple Pie which creates a unique blend of fruity flavors. This batch starts with layers of grape and apple then finishes with some cherry blossom and pine that give this flavor a lot of depth and a tasty smoke. The effect on this batch is heavy and relaxing which makes it a perfect dab when there isn’t much to do.
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584