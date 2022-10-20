Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Grapples | Indica Hybrid | [grape gas x apple pie]



"purple kool-aid and cherry blossom"



We’re excited to share some Compound Genetics varietals with the people. Grapples is a cross between Grape Gas and Apple Pie which creates a unique blend of fruity flavors. This batch starts with layers of grape and apple then finishes with some cherry blossom and pine that give this flavor a lot of depth and a tasty smoke. The effect on this batch is heavy and relaxing which makes it a perfect dab when there isn’t much to do.