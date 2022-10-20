Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Sherbacio | Indica Hybrid | [sunset sherbet x gelato 41]



"sweet cream and 91 octane"



Lovers of the OG Cookie lineup rejoice! A blast from 2010 as some of our favorites from that era, Gelato 41 and Sherbet, get crossed into a nice fuely dessert. Sherbacio starts with a pungent gassiness that adds notes of dough and sweet cream on the back end. This dank smoke lingers around giving you remnants of the flavor well after the exhale and helps with the relaxing feel of this strain. This batch is Indica-dominant and best enjoyed in the evening.