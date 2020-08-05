Forbidden Fruit Live Resin 1g
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this product
Indica. Chill, Relax, Cerebral. With cherry undertones, tropical flavors, and notes of passionfruit, Forbidden Fruit will satisfy any sweet tooth while bringing deep indica effects. Hitting between the eyes, this offspring of Cherry Pie and Tangie is deeply relaxing.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
598 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects.
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270
