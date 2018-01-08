AbsoluteXtracts
Grand Daddy Purple Full-Spectrum Cartridge 500mg
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Grand Daddy Purple (GDP) is an indica-sensory dominant strain with hints of lavender, grape, and honey sweetness. Patients report enjoying GDP for calming relief while conveying gentle mental stimulation, excellent for relaxation without overt sedation.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!