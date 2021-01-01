About this product

REVERB

Blast of THC

<2mg CBD: 10mg THC

With an amped-up charge from 10mg of THC, Reverb is a stimulating and invigorating experience.

This sparkling, non-alcoholic beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops–but with no calories, no sugar and no gluten. Infused with the finest, sun-grown AbsoluteXtracts cannabis... It’s good to have friends!

THC Level: 10mg

CBD Level: 0mg

Calories: 0

*Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving