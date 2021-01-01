About this product

TUNER

THC & CBD Balanced

5mg CBD: 5mg THC

Dialed in to just the right balance of THC & CBD, 5mg of each, Tuner is both calming and invigorating. It plays at a volume you can still hold a conversation over.

This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops — but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from our finest, sun-grown cannabis.

THC Level: 5mg

CBD Level: 5mg

Calories: 0

*Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving