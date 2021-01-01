About this product
TUNER
THC & CBD Balanced
5mg CBD: 5mg THC
Dialed in to just the right balance of THC & CBD, 5mg of each, Tuner is both calming and invigorating. It plays at a volume you can still hold a conversation over.
This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops — but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from our finest, sun-grown cannabis.
THC Level: 5mg
CBD Level: 5mg
Calories: 0
*Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving
THC & CBD Balanced
5mg CBD: 5mg THC
Dialed in to just the right balance of THC & CBD, 5mg of each, Tuner is both calming and invigorating. It plays at a volume you can still hold a conversation over.
This IPA-inspired sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops — but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from our finest, sun-grown cannabis.
THC Level: 5mg
CBD Level: 5mg
Calories: 0
*Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!