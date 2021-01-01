AbsoluteXtracts
About this product
Chill • Relax • Calm
Indica Hybrid
Get ready to be lulled into the pure happiness and deep relaxation of Créme Brulee. The flavors of sweet vanilla mixed with nutty-earthy herbs are perfect for a night in when you want to experience ultimate sedation. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its delicious flavor as much as it’s couch-lock effects.
Indica Hybrid
Get ready to be lulled into the pure happiness and deep relaxation of Créme Brulee. The flavors of sweet vanilla mixed with nutty-earthy herbs are perfect for a night in when you want to experience ultimate sedation. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its delicious flavor as much as it’s couch-lock effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!