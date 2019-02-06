AbsoluteXtracts
Loud + Clear Forbidden Fruit Live Resin Cartridge 500mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Relax • Uplift • Euphoric
Indica
With cherry undertones, tropical flavors, and notes of passionfruit candy, Forbidden Fruit will satisfy any sweet tooth while bringing deep indica effects. Hitting between the eyes, this offspring of Cherry Pie and Tangie is de-stressing and deeply relaxing.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
