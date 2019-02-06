Loading…
Logo for the brand AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts

Loud + Clear Forbidden Fruit Live Resin Cartridge 500mg

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD

About this product

Relax • Uplift • Euphoric

Indica

With cherry undertones, tropical flavors, and notes of passionfruit candy, Forbidden Fruit will satisfy any sweet tooth while bringing deep indica effects. Hitting between the eyes, this offspring of Cherry Pie and Tangie is de-stressing and deeply relaxing.

Forbidden Fruit effects

Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!