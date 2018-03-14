Loud + Clear Gorilla Snacks Live Resin Cartridge 500mg
About this product
Indica Hybrid
Reach for Gorilla Snacks when you need to kick back and chillax, as this strains powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity (i.e. no mosh pits). Gorilla Snacks has pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness.
About this strain
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.
Gorilla Snacks effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270