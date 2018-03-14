Loading…
Loud + Clear Gorilla Snacks Live Resin Cartridge 500mg

by AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

Effects: Chill • Relax • Sleep

Indica Hybrid

Reach for Gorilla Snacks when you need to kick back and chillax, as this strains powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity (i.e. no mosh pits). Gorilla Snacks has pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness.

About this strain

Picture of Gorilla Snacks
Gorilla Snacks

Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

Gorilla Snacks effects

Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects.

Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.

AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.

CDPH-10002270