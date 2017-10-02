AbsoluteXtracts
About this product
Indica Hybrid. Chill, Relax, Calm. High-potency live resin. The perfect indica-dominant hybrid, skunky-sweet Sherbet offers a strong full-body high with an electrifying heady feel. Get ready to say goodbye to your ‘tude and hello to a new relaxed and care-free you.
Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
1,030 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
