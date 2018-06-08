ABX | LIVE Resin Vape Cartridge, White Tahoe Cookies 1G
About this product
Sometimes you feel like a nut. Or at least the incomparably nutty, sweet, and spice flavor of White Tahoe Cookies. Live resin concentrate made from fresh, hand-selected cannabis flower. Hydrocarbon-extracted to preserve the full-spectrum of bioactive compounds.
Flavors: Nuts and Sweet Spice
Genetics: The White x Tahoe OG
Terpenes: Linalool, Humulene, Pinene
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
