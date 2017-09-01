AbsoluteXtracts
CBD-Rich. Uplift, Calm, Focus. CBD-rich live resin sauce from legendary strain, The Gift. This blend of CBD-rich live resin and cannabis oil offers calming, soothing relief with limited psychoactivity.
6 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
