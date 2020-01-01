Absorb CBD

I have 22 years experience in the cannabis industry. I am a lead cultivator, practice innovative farming techniques, and am a co-creator of alternative cannabis products. I am interested in the longevity and wholeness of human existence. I have a degree in architecture from San Luis Obispo California, and founded a design build firm in Los Angeles. I was raised on an organic farm, where my father created the Farmers Market in Healdsburg California. I have previous and current experience in large scale indoor, green house, and outdoor cultivation of Cannabis. My mission is to combine my skills of building, directing, farming, and innovating to create an ethical company focused on equality, while providing a platform for enhanced human existence.