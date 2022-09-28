About this product
Treat yourself to a flavor as rich as this classic strain’s name. With hints of grapefruit, citrus, and fruit punch, this hybrid strain is an immediate mood lifter that makes it great for socializing and a fun time.
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
