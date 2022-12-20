About this product
Jump into a rollercoaster of nostalgia and revisit your favorite childhood flavors. Both of these strains produce a happy and giggly side effect that make this the perfect duo for socializing and having a great time with friends.
Switch between one or the other through the day, regardless what flavor you chose, you're bound for a great time.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
