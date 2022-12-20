About this product
Experience the best of both worlds through this discrete dispo design offering two different flavors and strains in one device. In this device: Sour Mango and Banana OG.
Sweet on one side, sour on the other, and delicious on both. These strains maintain a perfect balance between two opposing palates to deliver a fresh and full-flavor experience. Additionally, both strains contain a mid-level amount of THC that can be enjoyed at any time throughout the day.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
