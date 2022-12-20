Experience the best of both worlds through this discrete dispo design offering two different flavors and strains in one device. In this device: Sour Mango and Banana OG.



Sweet on one side, sour on the other, and delicious on both. These strains maintain a perfect balance between two opposing palates to deliver a fresh and full-flavor experience. Additionally, both strains contain a mid-level amount of THC that can be enjoyed at any time throughout the day.

