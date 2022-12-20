About this product
You double the flavor, you double the fun. It’s that simple. Both of these strains are hard classics in the industry with a highly decorated background. They can be enjoyed by all, but true connoisseurs of the business will find these strains especially joyful.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
