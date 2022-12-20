About this product
You really can have it all. We’ve paired Raspberry Cough, a strain well known for its get-it-done side effects, with Hardcore OG, a pungent strain with calming symptoms. Whether you’re looking for a little more energy to get you through the day, or a downer for the night, this device has you covered.
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
