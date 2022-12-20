About this product
Splash into a tropical-flavor experience with a strain native to the islands of Hawai’i or switch to a sweet, iconic tart flavor. Both of these strains are designed to create an uplifting experience, and Gelato is known to be a favorite among medical marijuana users because of its quick and potent sedative effect on the body.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
