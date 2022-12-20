About this product
Opposites attract in no better form than our Redbull-Peach Cobbler duo. While RedBull provides you with an intense energizing experience unlike any of our other strains, Peach Cobbler is just the opposite. Its smooth, creamy notes dance around your tastebuds with every hit on one side and a calming experience at the end.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
