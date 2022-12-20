About this product
Both sides of this duo contain satisfying, pure fruity flavors. Enjoy Watermelon OG, one of our most popular flavors, on one side and Blackberry Cream on the other. These strains are both known to produce a gentle high that is great for relaxing and fading away symptoms of anxiety.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
