Strawana is a genetic cross between Banana Kush and BubleGum (one of our favorites). Together, they produced a strain so sweet and fruity, it keeps you wanting more. Additionally, Strawana is known to stimulate creativity, sharpen your wit, and make you generally happy. This strain is paired with Arizona Prickly Pair, another blissful strain that relaxes the body and the mind. Arizona Prickly Pear is great right before bed or when you need to relax throughout the day.
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
