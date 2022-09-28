About this product
This hybrid strain can almost do it all. It delicately balances sweet and refreshing flavors like Sunset Sherbet and Mint Thin Cookies, and delivers an elegant, full-flavor experience to your tastebuds. This strain is also known to help with productivity, increase creativity, and make laborious tasks easier to finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.