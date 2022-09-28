About this product
When it’s time to be productive, GG#4 can help you get there. Welcome your tastebuds to dark fruit flavors with complex cacao and coffee bean undertones that can most easily be compared to a cup of freshly brewed morning coffee. This strain is known to be energizing and can help with productivity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.