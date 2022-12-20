About this product
Our Glow-in-the-dark minis are designed to stand out! Unlike our clasic slik models, AceUltraPremium's new Glow in the Dark Minis are designed to stand out.
The hardware has also been redesigned with the latest technology and provides the user with faultless long-term usage.
Flavors available:
Maui Wowie
GG#4
24K Gold Punch
Pineapple Express
Gelato #33
Super Lemon Haze
Pink Panties
Watermelon OG
Purple Haze
Ace OG
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
