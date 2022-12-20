About this product
They were't lying when they said that big things come in small packages. These mini disposables pack an intense flavor experience for long-lasting euphouric or chill times. Take your pick of a single or double pack of our Live Resin carts.
Flavors available:
Maui Wowie
GG#4
24K Gold Punch
Pineapple Express
Gelato #33
Super Lemon Haze
Pink Panties
Watermelon OG
Purple Haze
Ace OG
Flavors available:
Maui Wowie
GG#4
24K Gold Punch
Pineapple Express
Gelato #33
Super Lemon Haze
Pink Panties
Watermelon OG
Purple Haze
Ace OG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.