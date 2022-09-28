About this product
Pineapple express is one of the most well-liked strains out in the market, and even has a cult-like following. It produces a pungent and long lasting flavor of sweet pineapple with citrus, and contains the euphoric side effects needed for you to finish off your day in an excellent mood.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
