The magic begins with an enchanting tarte sweetness and a tangy citrus duo paired alongside a floral essence. Despite its distinguished flavoring, the strain’s magic comes from its functional sedation that has been known to help with symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Pink Panties is a smooth experience with a tangy-sweet flavor, and potential, life-altering health benefits.
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
