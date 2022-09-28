About this product
With its unparalleled citrus aroma and its potent flavors, there is no question why Super Lemon Haze has marked its legacy as one of the most popular flavors of the decade. Experience a premier, euphoric escape with one of the best sativa strains in the world. If you know what's good, you'll enjoy this.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.