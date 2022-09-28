About this product
This continues to be one of our most in-demand flavors. The success of this strain could be attributed to its simplicity: sweet, fresh, and delicious. It has a calming and uplifting effect that can be used for a quick escape at any time of the day.
About this brand
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
