Wind Down. Sour Suver Haze has an exceptionally rich blend of cannabinoids and terpenes helping you relax and supporting restful sleep.



50mg CBD/ML 1.7mg THC/ML 1.2mg CBC/ML

Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Guaiol, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, trans-β-Farnesene



How To Use

CBD affects everybody differently, so finding your optimal serving size is critical to reaping themaximum benefit. We recommend starting “slow and low”. To start, use half of a dropper once to twice daily. After a week, slowly increase the amount you’re using until you achieve the desired effect. An optimal serving for most people will be about 1 to 2 droppers (mLs), 1 or 2 times per day.



Details

Bottle volume: 30ml

Serving size: 1ml

Servings per container: 30

Store in a cool dark place.



Ingredients

Organic Safflower Oil: Safflower oil contains long chain fatty acids making it more bioavailable than MCT oil so your body is able to absorb more from the high-quality hemp!



Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: We use all parts of our organic hemp to formulate our oil, and keep the healthy fats that most companies strip away to create a truly full spectrum tincture.



