ACT Laboratories is accredited to the international standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for the purposes of cannabis testing. This third-party accreditation, provided by the Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation program, assures our clients that our test methods and our quality management system have been rigorously evaluated and have been determined to meet this high standard. Accreditation is an ongoing process through which we demonstrate our commitment to customer service and continuous quality improvement. ACT Laboratories provides comprehensive cannabis testing services including: Potency testing: Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), cannabidiol (CBD), cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), cannabinol (CBN) Terpene profiling: identification of major terpenes, when present. Pesticide screening: identification of measurable pesticides, when present. Microbial testing: mold and mildew, E. Coli, Coliforms, Salmonella, Gram Negative Bacteria, Aerobic Bacteria.