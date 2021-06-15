About this product

Out of the blue comes this captivating syrup that will take your drink to the next level. Activ-8 Blue Razz offers a blend like you’ve never tasted before. Packed with Delta 8 Hemp THC, our Delta 8 syrup is the perfect sidekick to any outing or a simple night at home looking to chill out. Just pour up the recommended serving size into your beverage of choice, and enjoy!