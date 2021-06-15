Activ-8 Delta 8
Out of the blue comes this captivating syrup that will take your drink to the next level. Activ-8 Blue Razz offers a blend like you’ve never tasted before. Packed with Delta 8 Hemp THC, our Delta 8 syrup is the perfect sidekick to any outing or a simple night at home looking to chill out. Just pour up the recommended serving size into your beverage of choice, and enjoy!
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
