Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports

Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports

The Bongalow: "Catnip for humans"

About this product

*"The Bongalow": 'Catnip for humans'
*unisex storage
*Padded
*Smell proof
* Size: 19 CM x 16 CM
*2 Pockets:
-1 for Vape
-1 for papers and small scissors
*Seperate pouch for stash
*Tripple sent resistant
*100% Cotton
*Sealled Cotton inner fabric
-In purse
-In Stash pouch
*2 Zippers
*Special key ring with embroidered 'green pot leaf'
*Hand Made
*Embroidered

https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!