Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports
"The Bongalow" 'green peace'
About this product
Named: "The Bongalow" 'Green Peace'
*Smell proof
*Size: 19 CM x 15 CM
*Pockets:
-1 for Vape
-1 for papers and small scissors
*Separate pouch for stash
*Triple smell-proof blocker
*100% Cotton
*Sealed cotton inner fabric:
-in purse
-in stash pouch
*2 zippers
*Special key ring that goes with purse
*Padded
*Hand made
*Embroidered
https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey
*Smell proof
*Size: 19 CM x 15 CM
*Pockets:
-1 for Vape
-1 for papers and small scissors
*Separate pouch for stash
*Triple smell-proof blocker
*100% Cotton
*Sealed cotton inner fabric:
-in purse
-in stash pouch
*2 zippers
*Special key ring that goes with purse
*Padded
*Hand made
*Embroidered
https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!