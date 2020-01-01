Adilas.biz is an online server-based application where you can store and track your data for your daily business operations and backend accounting needs. The word "adilas" is an acronym for "all data is live and searchable". Adilas.biz is a conglomeration of ideas, dreams, time, technology, and lots of hard work. It is safe to say that adilas and the tools we provide have become somewhat of a community effort. We've had hundreds and hundreds of folks chime in with great ideas, request new features, use the application on a daily basis, and give us great feedback. We are constantly searching for better and quicker ways to help you run your businesses. A huge thanks goes out to all of the people who have had a part in the dream! Keep it coming and we'll keep building... :) We've been working on this project since 2001. It started out as a custom write-up system for a multi-location used vehicle and trailer dealership. As it grew, we found that tons of other businesses needed the same features and had the same frustrations we had already worked through. We decided to put together a full business package (data portal) and sell it to other dealers, businesses, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and service providers for a monthly service fee. Thus, adilas.biz was born. A modern word for what we do is an online version of "SaaS" or Software as a Service. You own your own data and have 24/7 access to the site, through a valid login and password. We at adilas, maintain the code base and the application files. We also provide all of the future upgrades and features for FREE. We use the saying, "Your data, you cache & retrieve it, we secure it". The monthly adilas fee structure is based on your needs, the size of your business, storage requirements, and expected usage. If you have multiple locations or multiple corporations, we will work with you to help you get a great deal. Our goal is to provide you with tons of great features at a great price. Most businesses can expect to pay between $17 and $997 per month per location. No business is too small! Contact us for a quote. We also have quarterly, semi-annual, and yearly plans available. As a side note, we give a discount if you have more than one corporation using the adilas.biz platform. Switching between corporations inside of adilas is as easy as clicking a button. The monthly fee is the only required fee to use adilas. If you want or need additional help or something custom, we can help there as well. For a small fee, we do custom data imports (customers, inventory items, vendors, etc.). We can help you create and populate custom documents (invoices, paperwork, reports, forms, pdf's, etc.). We can then tie those custom documents to any of the 12 main application players. We also have a way of setting up a custom graphical user interface that is specific to your needs. The entire adilas.biz platform is built on a foundation of user permissions and settings (corp-wide settings or individual user settings). This allows us to serve your needs without redoing the entire application for each business or industry. It makes things very flexible. Once you say "Go!", we set up your corporation, help you with your settings, and you are off to the races. The entire process is a turnkey solution. If you would like to learn more about adilas, the system, the tools, the theory, the people, please check out some of the other pages and get a hold of us for a free live demo. We thank you for your time and interest! Give us a call TODAY! Call 719.439.1761 and ask for Steve or email us at sales@adilas.biz.