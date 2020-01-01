Aeradix is the sole distributor of Mars-Hydro, MagicalButter, Open Grow, WeDryer, Rosinbud and tCheck in South Africa. Aeradix also sells cannabis concentrate related items. The products stocked by Aeradix carry up to a 3 year warranty fulfilled right here in South Africa. Repairs are available on Mars-Hydro LED grow lights when out of warranty. Aeradix aims to ensure you’re always growing without interruption, whether your operation is big or small.