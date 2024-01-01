About this product
8" Bagel Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls
8 Bagel is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Project 4516. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. 8 Bagel is a creation of Cresco Labs, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 8 Bagel is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 8 Bagel effects include relaxation, focus, and calming. Medical marijuana patients often choose 8 Bagel when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Cresco Labs, 8 Bagel features flavors like sage, grapefruit, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 8 Bagel typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 8 Bagel is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 8 Bagel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.