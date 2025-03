Afghanistan Landrace

—

.5g Cartridge

—

This fabled landrace strain flourished for centuries in the Hindu Kush mountains, developing a robust blend of relaxing, heavily sedative effects that few cultivars have improved upon to this day. Dense, sticky buds provide an herbaceous sensory experience while melting away your worries, connecting you to the countless enthusiasts who have enjoyed Afghan Kush throughout much of human history.

—

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

