"Afghanistan Landrace

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

This fabled landrace strain flourished for centuries in the Hindu Kush mountains, developing a robust blend of relaxing, heavily sedative effects that few cultivars have improved upon to this day. Dense, sticky buds provide an herbaceous sensory experience while melting away your worries, connecting you to the countless enthusiasts who have enjoyed Afghan Kush throughout much of human history.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

read more