Afghan Kush Indica 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

"Afghanistan Landrace

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This fabled landrace strain flourished for centuries in the Hindu Kush mountains, developing a robust blend of relaxing, heavily sedative effects that few cultivars have improved upon to this day. Dense, sticky buds provide an herbaceous sensory experience while melting away your worries, connecting you to the countless enthusiasts who have enjoyed Afghan Kush throughout much of human history.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
Shop products
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item