Afghan Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
904 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
