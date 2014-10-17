Aeriz
Alien Rock Candy
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Patients looking for flower with extra punch needn’t look further, as aerīz Alien Rock Candy (ARC) tests regularly at 25%+ total THC. The award-winning, indica-dominant hybrid from Alien Genetics is Sour Dub x Tahoe Alien. aerīz ARC is distinguished by its brilliant trichomes, its sweet meets sour flavor and its instant euphoria. Those suffering from neuropathic pain, insomnia and/or fibromyalgia will find sweet relief in aerīz ARC.
Alien Rock Candy effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
