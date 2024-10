Afghani x Unkown Cali. Sativa

—

1g

—

This legendary strain has remained popular with serious enthusiasts since the 1970s thanks to its strong cerebral effects. All the piney, citrusy scent and sweet diesel flavor you’d expect from a true sativa strain is there, and so are all the invigorating effects. With a steady ascent you’ll feel your mind reaching new levels of creative exhilaration, and no matter what the pursuit, you’ll find inspiration with each and every draw.

—

We flash-freeze our flower at peak harvest to retain strain integrity – and then extract the magic. Our budder’s whipped, creamy consistency is any dabber’s dream.

read more