About this product
About this strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects
Reported by real people like you
1,473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!