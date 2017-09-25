ATF Premier Flower Sativa 3.5g

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Afghani x Unkown Cali. Sativa

3.5g

This legendary strain has remained popular with serious enthusiasts since the 1970s thanks to its strong cerebral effects. All the piney, citrusy scent and sweet diesel flavor you’d expect from a true sativa strain is there, and so are all the invigorating effects. With a steady ascent you’ll feel your mind reaching new levels of creative exhilaration, and no matter what the pursuit, you’ll find inspiration with each and every draw.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier (and also making it a hybrid). Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

