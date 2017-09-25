Afghani x Unkown Cali. Sativa

—

3.5g

—

This legendary strain has remained popular with serious enthusiasts since the 1970s thanks to its strong cerebral effects. All the piney, citrusy scent and sweet diesel flavor you’d expect from a true sativa strain is there, and so are all the invigorating effects. With a steady ascent you’ll feel your mind reaching new levels of creative exhilaration, and no matter what the pursuit, you’ll find inspiration with each and every draw.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more