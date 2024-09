"Banana OG x Biscotti Sundae

—

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

—

A rare strain that truly tastes the way its name suggests, Banana Biscotti Sundae is a treat for mind, body, and soul. A heavily indica-leaning hybrid, this strain’s powerful effects come on slowly, growing in intensity as relaxation gives way to euphoria and a strong body buzz. With such robust and potent efficacy, starting slow is definitely recommended.

—

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day."

