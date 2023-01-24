Feverishly bright orange hairs poke through the purple undertones of this sugary strain that tastes almost as sweet as it looks. This is a strain that‚Äôs ideal for a midday joint in the summer sun- or for evoking that summery feeling when it gets a little colder outside. Evenly balanced, Sundae Driver elevates your state of mind as it unwinds your body, leaving you in a state of bliss.
No product reviews
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.