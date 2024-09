Banana OG x Biscotti Sundae

3.5g

A rare strain that truly tastes the way its name suggests, Banana Biscotti Sundae is a treat for mind, body, and soul. A heavily indica-leaning hybrid, this strain’s powerful effects come on slowly, growing in intensity as relaxation gives way to euphoria and a strong body buzz. With such robust and potent efficacy, starting slow is definitely recommended.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

